Mohamed Salah handed Real Madrid and Barcelona warning amid transfer links

Liverpool could struggle to keep hold of Mohamed Salah this summer if Real Madrid come calling

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah will snub a move to La Liga.

That’s according to former Reds are Real Madrid hero Steve McManaman, who reckons the balance of power has shifted in European football.

The Egypt international has been a standout player for the Reds since joining the club in 2017.

He’s bagged an astonishing 90 goals in 140 games to firmly establish himself as an elite player on the global stage.

Rumours that Real will come calling this summer have been building.

McManaman, however, isn’t convinced the former Roma ace will be pushing for a Spanish switch.

“I see his future at Liverpool to be honest,” he told HorseRacing.net .

“Regarding this whole aura about Real Madrid and Barcelona, I think players are consistently linked with them because they were both considered the best sides in the world back in the day, however the best sides are now in the Premier League.

“Four or five years ago everybody was saying ‘Real Madrid, Real Madrid, Real Madrid’ because they were winning things and they and Barcelona were winning the Champions League every other year.

“The best teams in Europe now are in England, so I don’t understand the premise of why you need to go to La Liga at the minute.

“Unless Real Madrid sign four or five big players in the near future, then they’re just going to play second fiddle to the Premier League sides.

“The same applies to Barcelona. Lionel Messi is going to retire in the next few years and Real Madrid are going to lose Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.

“They’re all in their thirties and there’s going to be a real transitional phase going on in Spain over the next couple of years.

“We are starting to see the decline of the top Spanish sides before this transitional period.

“In my opinion, the future of superstar footballers belongs in England.”