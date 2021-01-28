Moldova’s president nominates former finance minister as PM

BUCHAREST, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Moldova’s President Maia Sandu nominated on Wednesday former Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilita as prime minister and entrusted her with the formation of a new government.

In a press release, Sandu said that Gavrilita is “a person I trust, an honest and responsible professional.”

The prime minister-designate said she would use her skills and competencies to improve people’s lives.

Gavrilita, 44, an economist by training, served as finance minister in the Sandu government between June 8 and Nov. 14, 2019.

Currently, she is vice president of the Action and Solidarity Party (PAS), which Sandu headed before becoming president.

While announcing the nomination, the head of state insisted that “the snap parliamentary elections represent the only way of getting out of the political impasse.”

Sandu has been pushing for early parliamentary elections soon after her election as president at the end of last year, as she wanted a parliament that supports her reform measures.

Currently, the Party of Socialists, led by the former president Igor Dodon, is the largest party in the 101-seat parliament, with 37 seats, while the second-ranked PAS has 15 seats.

Gavrilita has at most 15 days to draw up the list of the cabinet and the governing program before presenting them in the parliament.

Under the Constitution, the head of state can dissolve the parliament and call snap elections if two proposals for prime minister have been refused by the MPs.

The PAS had announced that the party “will not vote for any government put forward in this legislature, because only in this way will it be possible to trigger the early elections that people are waiting for.”

The current caretaker government is led by acting Prime Minister Aureliu Ciocoi, who was nominated after Prime Minister Ion Chicu resigned on Dec. 23, 2020.