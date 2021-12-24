Moldy Cheestrings have ruined Christmas for one enraged mother.

Despite having a best before date of March 2022, the mother claims the Cheestrings were moldy.

When a mother opened a packet of Cheestrings to find them mouldy, she was furious.

The woman, who did not want to be identified, claims that the misfortune ruined her Christmas.

The savory snacks were purchased from a supermarket, and the item’s best before date is March 30, 2022, according to the label.

“Our Christmas cheese platter has been ruined by these mouldy Cheestrings,” the enraged mother said to Devon Live.

“The kids are heartbroken.

“The only way to get dairy into them is through Cheestrings, which they refuse to eat because they are moldy.”

“Fortunately, they didn’t eat them!”

“I can’t get to Tesco to get a replacement, and I had ordered it as a delivery,” says the customer.

“It’s a disaster for the kids.”

Tesco’s online complaints form can be found here, according to the dairy-loving mother.

“Hello, thanks for getting in touch,” the woman claims she received an automated email in response.

“We will not be able to respond to your email because this address is not monitored.”

“All of our most frequently asked questions have answers and guidance on our FAQ Page.”

Kerry Foods, the company that manufactures and distributes the item, has been contacted for comment.