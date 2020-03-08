Molineux overcomes injury for T20 final

Still battling a bizarre injury last week, Sophie Molineux has come good at the right time to play in a second Twenty20 World Cup final.

Through superstar Ellyse Perry’s hamstring misfortune, Molineux was slotted back into the XI for Australia’s thrilling semi-final victory.

But she had to recover from her own injury woes first – a persistent corked thigh which had kept her out since the end of February’s tri-series.

After a match-turning spell of 3-11 against England, Molineux missed the decider three days later and then struggled to shake off the injury.

“It was a little bit frustrating for the cork to happen twice in the same spot,” Molineux said.

“It’s pretty rare but injuries happen in cricket. We’ve got a great group around us, players and support staff really rally around each other.

“It’s pretty unfortunate the injuries and the troops we’ve lost over the last few weeks.

“I’ve just sort of been toiling away in the background there trying to get it right.

“(Perry) has been great around the group. It must be pretty difficult for her.

“You think of (fast bowler) Tay Vlaeminck back at home…those two girls have put their heart and soul into this team.”

Despite being smashed around during her first over in Thursday’s five-run win against South Africa at the SCG, Molineux hit back with the key wicket of opener Liselle Lee.

She said the team was excited, more than relieved, to get the chance to play India in the decider.

“I think it’s starting to hit us now that we’re about to play a World Cup final at home on the MCG,” Molineux said.

Aged just 22, Molineux has already tasted World Cup success after opening the bowling during Australia’s fourth title victory in 2018.