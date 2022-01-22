Mom, 24, was found dead in the bath, and her daughter, 4, was beaten unconscious 12 hours after the 911 call.

Mackenzie Hopkins, 24, was found submerged in a tub at her home in Kansas City, Missouri, with facial and head injuries from blunt force trauma.

Hopkins’ daughter, whose name was withheld, was fighting for her life today after being discovered on her own bed with severe head injuries last Saturday.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, the mother’s father discovered her bludgeoned body after requesting a welfare check.

Large pools of blood and drag marks were found in the house, according to police records.

Hopkins had called 911 around 6 a.m. that morning, about 12 hours before police entered the house and discovered the gruesome scene, according to detectives.

People were fighting, according to the call-taker.

According to police records, it is now clear whether or not officers responded to the initial 911 call and how they did so.

Jose E Escalante-Corchado is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police allegedly discovered the print of a specific type of boot in the blood at the home and later discovered a pair of boots that were identified as belonging to Escalante-Corchado.

Escalante-Corchado’s truck was also found near Hopkins’ house on the day the crimes were committed, according to detectives.

Surveillance video also showed a man running south, away from the crime scene, before hopping into a white truck near Hopkins’ home.

Shortly after that, the car was seen pulling into a gas station.

Escalante-Corchado told detectives that he was the one at the gas station and that he knew Hopkins and her daughter.

Escalante-Corchado is being held without being held in custody.

