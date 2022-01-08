Mom admits to causing her daughter’s death after faking her terminal illness to make (dollar)560,000.

Mom admits to causing her daughter’s death after faking her terminal illness to earn (dollar)560,000.

AN EVIL mother who was accused of faking her daughter’s terminal illness in order to get (dollar)560,000 for her final-wishes bucket list has finally admitted to killing her.

According to the 18th Judicial District’s district attorney’s office, Kelly Turner, 62, has admitted to charges of felony theft, felony charity fraud, and child abuse negligence.

Turner had previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her seven-year-old daughter Olivia Gant, despite a slew of allegations against her.

The mother claimed that her daughter’s quality of life was poor, and that she suffered from a variety of illnesses, including a seizure disorder and bran deficiencies.

Many doctors, on the other hand, were hesitant to believe Gant was seriously ill.

According to the Denver Post, when Turner’s daughter, who was fed through a feeding tube, was admitted to Children’s Hospital Colorado in 2017, one physician was pressured to sign a “do not resuscitate” order.

Gant died a few weeks later while receiving hospice care.

Her cause of death was chronic intestinal failure, seizure disorder, and autism, according to her death certificate.

Turner, on the other hand, was charged with murder in 2019 after doctors raised concerns about the daughter’s “medical issues” in addition to Gant’s illness.

Gant’s body was later dug up from her grave, prompting a second autopsy, which revealed that she died of unknown causes.

Turner allegedly told investigators she had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP), but she denied she had the mental illness.

Meanwhile, after a GoFundMe page was set up in Gant’s name, Turner’s efforts to fulfill her daughter’s ‘bucket list’ of dreams resulted in thousands of dollars in donations.

“We are hoping for financial, spiritual, and emotional support,” the page said.

This will be a difficult time for Kelly (mom) and Olivia, as well as Olivia’s sisters and the friends and family who are willing to step in and help.”

A (dollar)11,000 ‘bat princess’ costume party provided by the Make-A-Wish Foundation, as well as a local bake sale held for Olivia and a ‘Night for the Gant Girls,’ were among the lavish items.

The mother-of-two was later charged with defrauding the Medicaid system of over (dollar)538,000, as well as ripping off a number of other charities and fundraising platforms.

Turner’s sentencing is set for February 16th, and he could face a sentence of up to 16 years in prison.