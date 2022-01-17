Mom and her 2-year-old daughter are rescued from a sinking car while the husband yells at cops, “shoot me!” and swings a knife.

Mom and her 2-year-old daughter are rescued from a sinking car while the husband yells’shoot me!’ at cops while swinging a knife.

On Sunday, a mother and her 2-year-old daughter were rescued from a sinking car near the Susquehanna River, while her husband yelled at cops to shoot him while swinging a knife.

All three people were standing on top of a car in the river, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Francis Chardo, while the man screamed, “Shoot me, shoot me.”

Around 3:30 a.m., two city employees noticed the car in the river near the Dock Street Dam and alerted authorities.

Police tried to talk to the man down, but he turned a hunting knife on the woman, forcing them to shoot him.

It’s unclear if the man, Miquel Maldanodo Jr., was shot, but he slid from the car and into the river.

According to the District Attorney, a search for Maldanodo Jr. is ongoing.

The woman and her child were rescued from the car by the Harrisburg Bureau Fire Department using a tower truck.

Her husband was to blame for the woman’s injuries.

She was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with the child.

Both are expected to be fine.

The circumstances surrounding how the car ended up in the river are currently unknown.

Chardo, on the other hand, has confirmed that the incident was not the result of a police chase.

The fire department shared video of the harrowing rescue on social media.

“Additional resources, including the balance of the city companies, were requested.”

The post’s caption read, “One adult and a toddler were rescued from the swift, icy waters just below Dock Street Dam.”

