Mom ‘faked her autistic 12-year-old son’s death and locked him in a motel room for weeks.’

Mom ‘faked the death of her 12-year-old autistic son and locked him in a motel room for weeks.’

A MOTHER is accused of lying about her autistic 12-year-old son’s death by locking him in a motel room.

Vanessa Blanchard, 39, allegedly told a New Providence Middle School school resource officer on October 29 that her son had died two days prior from a seizure.

After the school noticed that the boy had not been attending classes for a while, the officer approached the boy’s mother.

“The teachers were crying on the phone to the parent because the kids were so upset,” said Alicia Maslo, a parent.

“My son came home crying and hugging me, saying he couldn’t believe he was gone.”

“I just saw him, and I’m not sure why he’s gone,” he said.

After learning of the boy’s alleged death, his school raised funds for his funeral.

Sykes Funeral Home was contacted by school officials to donate the funds, but no funeral arrangements had been made.

The school contacted Blanchard, who stated that the boy’s autopsy had not yet been completed.

On November 16, however, police discovered that the boy’s school laptop had been used at the Vacation Moto Motel.

Inside a room, police discovered him alive and alone.

According to WZTV, the boy’s mother was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and false impression death.

Blanchard told police she left her son at the hotel for two weeks and checked on him every day or every other day.

Maslo exclaimed, “It’s the most disgusting thing I’ve ever heard.”

“I could never imagine losing my child, much less lying about it.”

On January 19, Blanchard will appear in court.

On a (dollar)5,000 bond, she is currently being held in the Montgomery County jail.

