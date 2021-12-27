Mom-of-five dies in a fire after becoming trapped between a gas pump and her car, despite the efforts of two of her children to save her.

A MOTHER OF FIVE was killed in a fiery explosion at a Florida gas station after her car pinned her to the pump while her two children tried to save her.

On December 22, Shoi Caballes got out of her Honda SUV at a Circle KShell in Palm Harbor to get gas, leaving her 11-year-old and 14-year-old children in the car.

Caballes was pinned against her own vehicle after another customer accidentally backed into a gas pump, knocking it over onto her.

“The exposed gasoline erupted into flames,” according to Florida Highway Patrol officials, according to local NBC affiliate WESH2.

Caballes’ two children escaped the burning car and dashed for fire extinguishers in an attempt to put out the flames.

The thick smoke and threatening flames, on the other hand, proved impossible to put out.

According to Fox13, Jared Pierson saw the kids trying to put out the fire, called 911, and ran to assist them.

Pierson focused on shepherding the two children to safety when the situation became too dangerous.

Pierson realized Caballes was trapped in the flames only after they had moved away from the fire.

Pierson, who told reporters he is homeless, said to the local outlet, “I will never forget how tough those kids were.”

“I wanted to show that I cared about my family.”

Shoi Caballes has five children, the youngest of whom is in elementary school and the oldest of whom is in college.

Friends and neighbors have described the family as a community pillar.

“Anyone in the East Lake and surrounding areas who has met or knows this family through sports, church, or any other avenue would all say how amazingly special they truly are,” wrote Zack Roper, an East Lake High School Baseball player who coached the family’s oldest son, in a GoFundMe set up for the family.

“There will never be a player or a family I loved and admired more than the Caballes family,” Roper wrote.

The GoFundMe campaign has raised over (dollar)137,000 of the $150,000 goal.

At a vigil for Shoi, Chase Arnold, a family friend, said, “She never missed a birthday, never missed anything, at every event, just one of the kindest, most caring souls.”

“Everyone was like family,” Arnold continued.

“It didn’t make a difference who you were.

She treated you like family whether it was the first or last time she met you.”

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.