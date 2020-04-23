Moment covidiot on dirt bike taunts cycling policeman chasing him

This is the moment a covidiot on a dirt bike goads a cycling policeman chasing him for breaching lockdown.

The rider can be seen leading the officer around a field and taunting him as he struggles to get close.

It’s understood the footage was filmed last Friday afternoon in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. It comes as more shocking pictures emerge of people flouting lockdown rules on Easter Sunday.

The man on the motorbike can be heard saying: ‘Come on…nearly, f*****g hell

‘Come on big fella, you are going to do it. You’re so close, you’ve nearly got me.’

But he then circles back pretending to stop before speeding off again.

He adds: ‘Oh you’re so close yet so far. You’ve got it in you. Look at you, you are knackered.’

Referring to his motorbike he adds: ‘Get yourself one of these lad. Come on lad. Get those legs pumping.’

The video – posted by Luke New – has gone viral after being shared 24,000 times and attracting 10,000 comments.

The rider was slammed by locals as he ignored Government guidelines not to leave the house unless for essential work, shopping or exercise.

Jamie Auty said: ‘What a waste of oxygen.’

Brish Macpherson added: ‘Blokes got no chance.’

West Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.

The footage has been shared during a weekend when people have continue to ignore lockdown rules set out by the government nearly three weeks ago.

Parks and beaches are once again filling up with people flouting lockdown rules by sunbathing – as councils have been forced to shut cemeteries to stop Easter mourners gathering to lay flowers.

Revellers are returning to Beachy Head after groups were seen standing on the edge of the cliff in the sunshine on Saturday.

Politicians and nurses have repeatedly pleaded with the country to stay indoors and protect the NHS, but the spring heat wave has seen a small group of people, now being referred to online as #Covidiots, ignoring advice.

As of yesterday there were 78,991 coronavirus cases reported in the UK and at least 9,875 deaths.