Moment guests listen to Boris Johnson in same room as Nadine Dorries

This is the moment guests listened to Boris Johnson speak in the same room as Nadine Dorries one day before she started to show coronavirus symptoms.

Dozens of women and girls were present to hear the Prime Minister’s speech on International Women’s Day 10 at Downing Street in London last Thursday.

Health Minister Mrs Dorries fell ill the following day, before tests confirmed last night that she had the virus. The former nurse is now in isolation and recovering.

Those attending on Thursday also included Mr Johnson’s pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and athlete Dame Kelly Holmes.

Children from schools in Blackburn and Bournemouth were also believed to have attended, with MailOnline having contacted staff today to confirm whether they did.

The day at Downing Street also featured a discussion with Mr Johnson, Dame Kelly and Stemettes chief Anne-Marie Imafidon, hosted by Grazia editor Hattie Brett.

Constituents who met 62-year-old Mrs Dorries last week face being contacted by health officials due to the MP testing positive for the infection.

She held a surgery in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency on Friday morning which was attended by up to 12 people, according to Steven Dixon, chair of the Mid Bedfordshire Conservative Association.

He said it took place at The Flitwick Club, a private members’ club, which is now undergoing a deep clean as a precaution.

Mr Dixon said Mrs Dorries would likely have had one of her staff members with her for the surgery.

‘There were probably… I’m going to say 10, maybe 11, 12 people that came to see her in total,’ Mr Dixon said.

He said the details of all those who attended the surgery have been passed to the NHS.

Paul Copperwheat, interim manager at The Flitwick Club, said the constituency surgery took place in a private meeting room before the club opened.

‘She came and went without any incident,’ he said. Mr Copperwheat said it was the first time Mrs Dorries held a surgery at the venue.

He said there have been no reports of staff or members feeling ill.

Public Health England (PHE) said it had assessed the risk of Mrs Dorries’s individual close contacts and only those with symptoms need to self-isolate.

If a person tests positive for coronavirus, PHE works to identify and assess anyone who has had close contact with them during the time they are considered to be infectious.

This might include family members, colleagues or those they have had meetings with.

Advice is given based on an assessment of the individual’s risk, and if PHE believes a contact is at higher risk of infection, they may be asked to remain in their home and stay away from work, school or public places.

Those most at risk will receive daily follow-ups from PHE.

If someone being monitored does develop symptoms, they would be tested and provided with specialist care.

Meanwhile, a Conservative MP confirmed that Mrs Dorries had sent a message to the Tory WhatsApp group saying that a member of her staff is ill.

As a former nurse, Mrs Dorries has played a key role in drawing up plans to tackle the virus.

She met hundreds of people last week, including a large number of MPs, and attended a conference outside Westminster.

She started feeling ill on Friday as she was signing a statutory instrument that declared coronavirus to be a ‘notifiable disease’, enabling companies to obtain insurance cover.

Over the weekend she experienced the ‘classic symptoms’ of the disease – a dry cough, high temperature and ‘vice-like’ pain in her chest.

Mrs Dorries, who is a mother of three, said: ‘I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as I was informed I took all the advised precautions and have been self-isolating at home.

‘Public Health England has started detailed contact tracing and the department and my parliamentary office are closely following their advice.

‘I would like to thank PHE and the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support.’

She added on social media: ‘It’s been pretty rubbish but I hope I’m over the worst of it now. More worried about my 84-year-old mum who is staying with me and began with the cough today. She is being tested tomorrow. Keep safe and keep washing those hands, everyone.’

Matt Hancock, who as Health Secretary is her boss, was last night understood to be fit and well and not showing any symptoms.

The news will raise fears that Parliament may have to be closed or that restrictions will have to be placed on visitors.