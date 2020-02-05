Moment officer inspects suicide vest on Streatham terrorist’s body

This is the moment a police officer risked his life to kneel down and look at what appeared to be a suicide vest on the Streatham terrorist’s body.

The Scotland Yard detective would have been unsure whether the vest being worn by attacker Sudesh Amman on Sunday afternoon was a fake or could explode.

The new photographs show Amman having already been shot by armed police in South London after stealing a knife from a shop and stabbing two people.

The vest was later established to be fake – part of a growing trend seeing terrorists using a method dubbed ‘suicide by cop’ as they try to achieve supposed martyrdom.

He had been jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, but was freed automatically halfway through his term less than a fortnight ago.

The picture was revealed as Britain’s most senior police officer said paramedics could get specialist training to enable them to enter dangerous terror scenes.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick defended her officers’ response after paramedics were delayed from getting to the scene for their own safety.

The first London Ambulance Servce medic arrived within four minutes, but they were held at a ‘rendezvous point’ until police confirmed it was safe to approach.

Miss Dick added that Amman managed to stab two people while under surveillance because the operations are not ‘man-to-man marking’.

She told the London Assembly Police and Crime Committee that a time delay in responding would be ‘inevitable’ if someone did something ‘totally unexpectedly’.

Amman, from Harrow, North West London, was put under 24-hour police surveillance on his release, and sources have said he was an ‘extremely concerning individual’.

Dame Cressida gave evidence to the assembly today about general tactics used by counter-terror police.

She said: ‘They are conducting covert surveillance, so they are not of course providing man-to-man marking.

‘They are there covertly and that is a deliberate thing. It is inevitable that there could be a time delay before somebody totally unexpectedly does something.’

Up to 20 officers would have been involved in watching Amman.

Dame Cressida added: ‘I wish I could assure the public that everybody who poses a risk on the streets could be subject to some sort of thing that would stop them being able to stab anybody ever, but it is clearly not possible.’

A team of 75 officers is working to gather evidence for the coroner about Amman’s rampage.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is also investigating how he came to be fatally shot, as is standard when any police operation ends in a death.

The Government is pressing ahead with plans for emergency laws to keep terrorists behind bars for longer, by ending automatic release halfway through a sentence.

There are 224 terrorists in prison in Britain, with most thought to be holding Islamist extremist views, according to the latest published figures to the end of September.

As many as 50 terrorists could be freed from jail this year, figures suggest.

On Monday, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland said emergency legislation was needed to make sure offenders serve two-thirds of their sentence before they are considered eligible for release, at which point their case would be considered by a panel of specialist judges and psychiatrists at the Parole Board.

Asked about the proposals, Dame Cressida said: ‘If there are to be changes to the sentencing regime, the one thing we would be asking for, I think, is that people should still be released as they are under the current regime under strong conditions, licence conditions.’