Moment teenager knocks out a shopping centre security guard after launching a chair at his head 

A teenager has attacked a security guard with a chair in a violent rampage through a shopping centre.

Footage of the incident at Victoria Park shopping centre, in Perth’s inner south-east, shows the youth dragging the furniture towards the guard before launching it at his head.

The man puts his hands up to protect his face but the weapon forces him to stumble backwards.

A witness told 7News the security guard was knocked to the ground and laid limp after the Thursday afternoon attack.

Workers and shoppers rushed to the help the man, aged in his 30s, until paramedics arrived and took him to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Witness Rex Haines-Henderson said, ‘I was actually afraid he might be dead, because if that metal peg sort of hit him in the eye, it could have gone through and hit his brain.’

Bystanders claimed the attack appeared to be a diversion so a woman with a pram allegedly filled with stolen groceries could escape.

A 17-year-old has been charged with assault.