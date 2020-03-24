What countries have you most enjoyed travelling to, for business or leisure, and why?

I travel a lot with work and Sri Lanka has to take the number one spot – it’s paradise and the people are lovely. However, despite all the travelling I love Scotland the most, and some of my most memorable holidays have been right here discovering the less trodden paths of the Highlands and Lowlands. It’s a different kind of paradise – often without the sun.

When you were a child, what was your ideal job? Why did it appeal?

It changed from week to week, swinging from an astronaut to a scientist or a detective. I read a lot of science fiction as a child!

What was your biggest break in business?

You never forget your first sale, but for me I think my biggest break was one of the first tenders I won. I will never forget that feeling of delight when the call came through. In the scale of things it was quite a small tender, but it gave us the confidence to start going up against the big boys and win.

What was your worst moment in business?

You must have a few dark days to really appreciate the good ones. Probably the worst day was getting called in by a customer to be told they wouldn’t be purchasing from us anymore as they would be going to a Chinese supplier. That was a pretty low point, but we turned it around.

Who do you most admire and why?

My parents – they worked their way up from nothing, investing everything into the business to make it a success. Also Violette Szabo – I read her story as a teenager and greatly admired her courage and fortitude against great evil.

What book are you reading and what music are you listening to?

I have three books on the go at the moment, including The Lighthouse: the mystery of the Eilean Mor Lighthouse Keepers. For music I use Spotify and my niece shares her music with me. I do like Bastille!