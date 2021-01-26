Mongolia adds 13 more COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Mongolia recorded 13 more locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its national tally to 1,656, the country’s National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Tuesday.

“A total of 12,039 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across Mongolia yesterday and 13 of them were positive,” said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD’s Surveillance Department, at a daily press conference.

Two of the latest confirmed cases are health workers of the NCCD, and the others are people who had close contact with previously confirmed cases in the country’s capital, said Ambaselmaa.

Meanwhile, 42 more patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 1,211, she added.

The Asian country, with a population of around 3.3 million, has recorded two COVID-19 deaths so far. Enditem