Mongolia approves national program to promote innovation

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Mongolia on Wednesday approved a national program to bolster innovation, according to a statement by the government’s press office.

“The national program aims to develop a foundation and infrastructure for an innovation system; empower human resources; develop innovative products, manufacturing and services in leading sectors and in social services; as well as develop cooperation for innovation in the science industry,” said the statement.

The Mongolian government, local governments and others will cover necessary costs to implement the program from 2020 to 2024, it added.