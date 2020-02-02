Mongolia approves national program to promote livestock husbandry

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Mongolia on Wednesday approved a national program to promote the development of livestock husbandry, according to a statement issued by the government’s press office.

The program “Mongolian herder” aims to improve the techniques and knowledge of livestock husbandry, prepare new generations of herders, and increase the productivity and economic potential of herding households, the statement said.

Various measures will also be introduced to reduce the negative impacts of climate change on livestock husbandry, it added.

It is estimated that a total of 250 billion Mongolian tugriks (about 91 million U.S. dollars) will be spent on implementing this program from 2020 to 2024.

Animal husbandry is the backbone of the landlocked country’s economy, as nearly 40 percent of its nomad population depends on animal husbandry for their livelihood.

According to the country’s National Statistics Office, Mongolia has more than 230,000 herder households with livestock nationwide, with the number of livestock animals surpassing 70 million by the end of 2019.