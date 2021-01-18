Mongolia brings home around 28,200 nationals amid COVID-19 pandemic

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Mongolia has evacuated around 28,200 nationals since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

“Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Mongolia has evacuated a total of 28,195 nationals on chartered flights, buses or trains from 93 countries across the world,” Lkhanaajav Munkhtushig, director general of the consular department at the ministry, said at a press conference.

“We planned to operate two chartered flights to South Korea this month to repatriate 320 more nationals,” Munkhtushig added.

As of Monday, 8,433 Mongolians living abroad have expressed their wish to return home, according to the official.

Mongolia entered a heightened state of readiness in February last year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the suspension of international passenger flights.

The land-locked Asian country has reported a total of 1,526 COVID-19 cases, among which over 1,100 were locally transmitted.

The country, with a population of 3.3 million, has so far recorded two COVID-19 deaths since its first case was confirmed in March. Enditem