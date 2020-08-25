Mongolia brings home nearly 18,400 nationals due to COVID-19 pandemic: official

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — Around 18,400 Mongolian nationals stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 outbreak have been brought back home so far, the Mongolian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

“Since the COVID-19 outbreak, Mongolia has evacuated a total of 18,392 nationals on chartered flights and buses or trains from 53 countries across the globe,” Lkhanaajav Munkhtushig, director general of the consular department at the ministry, told a press conference.

Meanwhile, a total of 12,461 Mongolian nationals staying abroad have applied to return home so far, said Munkhtushig.

As of Monday, Mongolia has confirmed 298 COVID-19 cases, with no local transmissions or deaths. Enditem