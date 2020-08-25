Mongolia brings home over 260 more nationals stranded abroad amid COVID-19 pandemic

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) — A total of 263 Mongolian nationals have returned home from abroad on a chartered flight from Japan on Monday night, the country’s State Emergency Commission (SEC) said.

The flight landed at the Buyant-Ukhaa International Airport, the SEC said in a statement.

The returnees include children, pregnant women, seniors, sick people, and those with financial and other problems, and will be isolated at designated facilities for 21 days, the SEC said.

Since its COVID-19 outbreak, Mongolia has evacuated more than 18,600 nationals on chartered flights, buses or trains from different parts of the world, according to the commission.

The Asian country has confirmed 298 COVID-19 cases so far, with no local transmissions or deaths. Enditem