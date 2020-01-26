Mongolia-China trade volume reaches 8.9 bln USD in 2019

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Trade volume between Mongolia and China reached 8.9 billion U.S. dollars in 2019, accounting for 64.4 percent of Mongolia’s total foreign trade, according to data released Sunday by the country’s National Statistics Office.

Mongolia traded with about 152 economies across the world in 2019. Its major export items to China include coal, copper and molybdenum concentrates, according to the office.

The Mongolia-China trade volume took 89.1 percent of the Asian country’s total exports through 2019, according to the statistics.

The bilateral trade volume between the two neighbors was valued at 8.4 billion dollars in 2018.

The two countries have set a 10-billion-dollar target for bilateral trade in 2020.