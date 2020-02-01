Mongolia confirms one death of influenza

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Specimens from a 14-year-old girl who died in the eastern Mongolian province of Khentii on Monday have tested positive for the A/H3N2 influenza virus, the country’s National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Wednesday.

In addition, after testing specimens from over 50 suspected cases of H3N2 infection so far in January, the NCCD confirmed that half of them have suffered from the virus, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, told a press conference.

The H3N2 virus is a subtype of influenza A virus. Symptoms of H3N2 infection include fever and respiratory symptoms, such as a cough and runny nose, and possibly other symptoms, such as body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. It has high virulence if not diagnosed and treated in time.