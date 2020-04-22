Mongolia confirms one more COVID-19 case, total now 34

ULAN BATOR, April 21 (Xinhua) — One more Mongolian citizen has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 34, Mongolia’s National Center for Communicable Disease (NCCD) said Tuesday.

The patient is a transport driver who traveled to Hungary through Russia on February 21 to work, returning to Mongolia on Saturday via the Altanbulag border point. He was transfered to the NCCD in the capital city of Ulan Bator from the northern Mongolian Selenge province, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, told a news conference.

All the 34 confirmed cases in Mongolia, including four non-nationals, are imported.

A French national tested positive for the virus on March 10, becoming the first case in Mongolia.

Among the confirmed cases, eight people, including two non-nationals, have recovered so far, according to the NCCD. Enditem