Mongolia logs 37 new COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Mongolia added 37 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after 11,202 tests were conducted nationwide, bringing its caseload to 1,779, the National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Sunday.

The new cases were locally transmitted or reported in the country’s capital Ulan Bator, Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD’s surveillance department, told a press conference.

Meanwhile, 12 more patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total to 1,333.

The Asian country, with a population of around 3.3 million, has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths so far. Enditem