Mongolia logs 585 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

ULAN BATOR, May 13 (Xinhua) — Mongolia confirmed 585 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 47,033, the country’s health ministry said Thursday.

One of the latest confirmed cases was imported from abroad, and the remaining ones were local infections, the ministry said in a statement.

In the past day, the country’s COVID-19 death toll rose by nine to 205, while the number of recoveries grew by 1,548 to 37,281, said the ministry.

The country launched a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign in late February, aiming to cover at least 60 percent of its population of 3.3 million.

A total of more than 1,712,500 Mongolians have so far received their first dose and over 634,600 have got both jabs. Enditem