Mongolia logs record daily COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, March 26 (Xinhua) — Mongolia has registered a record high of 437 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Friday.

Of the latest confirmed cases, 370 were detected in Ulan Bator, the country’s capital and the hardest-hit city, and the remaining 67 cases were reported in seven provinces, the NCCD said in a statement.

Mongolia has so far registered a total of 6,332 COVID-19 cases, of which more than 5,900 were locally transmitted.

The previous daily record of 285 new cases in the country was reported on Thursday.

Domestic transmissions of the virus have been reported in the capital city and 13 of all 21 provinces of the country.

The country’s health authorities have urged citizens to practice good hygiene and social distancing.

Meanwhile, 106 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,150.

The disease has claimed nine lives in Mongolia since the country confirmed its first case in March last year.

So far, around 2.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country, which has a population of 3.3 million, according to the center. Enditem