Mongolia plans to vaccinate children as young as 12

ULAN BATOR, May 13 (Xinhua) — Mongolia plans to vaccinate children aged 12 to 17 against COVID-19 before the start of the 2021-2022 school year, Minister of Education and Science Luvsantseren Enkh-Amgalan said Thursday.

“A working group led by deputy prime minister, foreign minister and health minister is trying to vaccinate all children aged 12 to 17 before the start of the new school year,” Enkh-Amgalan told reporters.

The working group is now researching vaccines that can be administrated to children, he added.

Mongolia has a population of 3.3 million, and children below 18 years old have made up more than a third of the total population, according to official data.

Typically, new school year begins on Sept. 1st in Mongolia.

However, the 2021-2022 school year will start in mid-August as general schools and kindergartens across the country enter summer vacation earlier than usual due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Enditem