Mongolia receives 30,000 face masks from China-initiated int’l energy organization

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — The Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) has donated 30,000 face masks to Mongolia to support its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mongolian State Emergency Commission said Thursday.

Established in China in 2016, GEIDCO is a non-governmental, non-profit organization which promotes global development of sustainable energy.

As of Thursday, Mongolia has confirmed 297 COVID-19 cases.

All the confirmed cases were imported, mostly from Russia, with no local transmissions or deaths reported so far, according to Mongolia’s National Center for Communicable Diseases. Enditem