Mongolia reports 16 more COVID-19 cases, 24 recoveries

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) — Mongolia has reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 1,627, the country’s National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Sunday.

“A total of 12,848 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across the country yesterday and 16 of them were positive,” Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the surveillance department of the NCCD, said during a daily press conference.

The latest cases were locally transmitted and detected in the country’s capital Ulan Bator, said Ambaselmaa.

Meanwhile, 24 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals in Ulan Bator, bringing the total recoveries to 1,149, she added.

The Asian country has recorded two COVID-19-related deaths since it confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in March 2020. Enditem