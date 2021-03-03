Mongolia reports 45 more COVID-19 cases, 50 recoveries

ULAN BATOR, March 1 (Xinhua) — Mongolia reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 2,952.

The latest cases were locally transmitted and detected in the country’s capital Ulan Bator, the country’s National Center for Communicable Diseases said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, 50 more COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the total recoveries to 2,299, it said.

The Asian country has recorded six COVID-19-related deaths since it confirmed its first case in March 2020.

The country launched a COVID-19 vaccination campaign across the country last week, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 percent of its 3.3 million people. Enditem