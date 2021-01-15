Mongolia sees 10 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Ten more COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mongolia in the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 1,479, the country’s National Center for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) said Thursday.

“A total of 15,899 tests for COVID-19 were conducted across the country yesterday and 10 of them were positive,” said Amarjargal Ambaselmaa, head of the NCCD’s Surveillance Department, at a press conference.

Nine of the latest cases were locally transmitted, and the remaining one was imported from Afghanistan, said Ambaselmaa.

Mongolia has so far recorded two COVID-19-related deaths and 909 recoveries. Enditem