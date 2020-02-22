Mongolia supports China in fighting novel coronavirus outbreak: PM

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Mongolian Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday expressed deep sympathy to China over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We believe that under the strong leadership of the Chinese government, China will overcome the epidemic as soon as possible,” Khurelsukh said while meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia Chai Wenrui.

The prime minister said Mongolia is willing to continue to provide necessary support to China.

“Mongolia attaches great importance to developing relations with China and regards the development of friendly and cooperative relations with China as a priority of Mongolia’s foreign policy. Our relationship is currently in its best period in history,” Khurelsukh said.

Mongolia is willing to continuously strengthen friendly cooperation with China in various fields, he said.