Mongolia to intensify digitalizing public services

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Mongolia will intensify the digitalization of public services to eliminate bureaucracy and improve the accessibility of public services, Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene said Wednesday.

Oyun-Erdene ordered relevant officials to pay special attention to the issue at a regular government meeting.

“We need to further intensify the digitalization of public services in order to eliminate the bureaucracy in the public service or difficulties faced by citizens in accessing public services,” he said.

Currently, E-Mongolia electronic platform, a one-stop shop for various government services launched in 2020, allows citizens and legal entities to obtain over 180 types of government services through mobile application. The government aims to increase this number to 592 within this year.

In the future, Mongolia planned to establish a Ministry of E-development to reduce the number of staff for public services, improve e-education of citizens, develop digital economy, and increase information technology-based products and services, said a government statement. Enditem