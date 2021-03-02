Mongolia to repatriate nearly 2,000 stranded nationals from abroad

ULAN BATOR, March 1 (Xinhua) — Mongolia will bring back a total of 1,920 stranded nationals from abroad on chartered flights this month, the country’s foreign ministry said on Monday.

The country is expected to send 12 flights to repatriate the citizens, the ministry said in a statement.

Mongolia has repatriated around 30,000 nationals on chartered flights, buses or trains from different parts of the world, since it suspended international commercial flights last year due to the pandemic, the foreign ministry said.

The Asian country has so far reported more than 2,950 COVID-19 cases, with six deaths. Enditem