Mongolian president proposes again to postpone parliamentary elections

ULAN BATOR, April 6 (Xinhua) — Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga on Monday once again proposed to postpone the country’s parliamentary elections, citing economic risks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Battulga made the proposal while delivering a speech at the opening ceremony of a regular spring session of the country’s parliament.

“We need to take several measures to prevent and mitigate the risk of a possible recession due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly, I believe that there is no other way but to postpone this year’s parliamentary elections,” Battulga told lawmakers.

In late March, he made a six-point proposal, including postponing parliamentary elections, to prepare the Mongolian people for a possible recession caused by the pandemic.

The legislative elections are scheduled for June 24.

Mongolia’s parliament, the State Great Khural, is unicameral, consisting of 76 lawmakers with each serving a four-year term.

The previous parliamentary elections in Mongolia were held in June 2016.