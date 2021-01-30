Mongolia’s new gov’t sworn in

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Mongolia’s new government led by Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene took the oath of office on Friday night.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in the country’s parliament.

“The government will develop a comprehensive plan to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and start vaccinating our people within its first 100 days,” the prime minister said at the ceremony.

In addition, the government will work to recover the economy, create a new national system to achieve a middle-class lifestyle, and build a law-based society in the country, said Oyun-Erdene.

The new government was formed after Ukhnaa Khurelsukh’s government resigned less than seven months after its formation as a result of general elections.

Khurelsukh resigned and dissolved his entire government at his own request last week after two ministers announced their withdrawal amid social pressure and public protests.

Mass protests were triggered in Ulan Bator last Wednesday after TV footage showed a COVID-19 patient who had just given birth being transferred from a maternity hospital to a quarantine facility wearing only hospital pajamas and plastic slippers in freezing weather together with her newborn baby. Enditem