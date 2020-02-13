Mongolia’s parliamentary election campaign to start on June 2

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The campaign for parliamentary elections in Mongolia will officially start on June 2, the country’s General Election Commission (GEC) said Wednesday.

“The GEC will grant certificates of candidacy for parliament members to candidates on June 2. The campaign of the general election will officially start on the same day across the country,” the GEC said in a statement.

The legislative elections are scheduled for June 24.

Mongolia’s parliament, State Great Khural, is unicameral, consisting of 76 lawmakers with a four-year term.

The previous parliamentary elections in Mongolia were held on June 29, 2016.