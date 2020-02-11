Mongolia’s traffic accidents down 14.2 pct in 2019

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — A total of 25,302 traffic accidents were recorded across Mongolia in 2019, down 14.2 percent from the previous year, the country’s Traffic Police Department said Friday.

The decrease is largely due to the successful implementation of various measures to reduce traffic accidents, including a three-month national campaign called “No hurry,” the department said in a statement.

Over-speeding, unsafe lane changes and drunk driving were the main causes of the accidents, it added.

In 2019, a total of 561 people, including 49 children, died and 3,790 people were injured as a result of traffic accidents in Mongolia.