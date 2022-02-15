Monica Vitti, an Italian actress who starred in Michelangelo Antonioni’s films in the 1960s, has died.

Vitti portrayed strong women in difficult situations as well as comedic roles.

Monica Vitti, an award-winning Italian actress best known for her collaborations with director Michelangelo Antonioni, died at the age of 90 from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease.

The films she directed for him – L’Avventura (1960), La Notte (1961), L’Eclisse (1962), and Il deserto rosso (1964) – became cult classics, with Vitti portraying strong women in difficult situations.

When L’Avventura premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, however, it caused controversy.

The audience booed and jeered, and Vitti is said to have bolted when one of her serious scenes was mocked by the audience.

Critics, on the other hand, lauded it, and the film was awarded the festival’s Special Jury Prize.

L’Avventura was named the second greatest film ever made by Sight and Sound magazine.

Vitti and Antonioni had met in the late 1950s and were engaged at the time, but Vitti called off the engagement.

Their ten-year relationship marked the end of their film collaborations.

Vitti began making comedies around this time, the most well-known of which is La ragazza con pistola (The Girl With the Pistol, 1968), in which Vitti plays a jilted Sicilian woman who travels to Britain with the intention of murdering her lover.

In Ettore Scola’s highly successful romantic comedy Dramma della gelosia (The Pizza Triangle, 1970), she co-starred with Marcello Mastroianni.

She told La Stampa in 1993 that she had enjoyed the transition.

“Finding out how to make people laugh is like finding out you’re the king’s daughter,” she explained.

Monica Vitti was the only child of Angelo and Adele Ceciarelli and was named Maria Luisa Ceciarelli.

Vitti stayed in Rome and studied at the prestigious Academy of Dramatic Arts when her family moved to the United States.

Her mother’s maiden name (Vittiglia) influenced her decision to go by a more showbiz-friendly name.

She toured Germany with an Italian acting troupe after graduation, performing in a variety of theater roles.

Modesty Blaise (1966), a James Bond spy spoof directed by Joseph Losey and starring Terence Stamp and Dirk Bogarde, was Vitti’s first English-language film.

It was critically panned at the time, but it has since become a cult classic in the genre.

Despite the fact that she was never entirely comfortable acting in English, she went on to star in An.

