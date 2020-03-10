Montana, football coach Hauck agree on 4-year contract

MISSOULA, Mont. – Montana and football coach Bobby Hauck have agreed on a four-year contract that runs through January 2024.

“I am excited to have Coach Hauck under contract for four more years leading the football program,” athletic director Kent Haslam said in a statement Friday. “He is the right person for the job, and I appreciate his commitment and loyalty to the University of Montana. He is building a program for lasting success both in the classroom and on the football field.”

Hauck’s teams posted an 80-17 record at Montana from 2003 to 2009. He returned to Montana for the 2018 season and his teams have posted a 16-9 record the past two seasons. The Grizzlies qualified for the FCS playoffs last season for the first time since 2015.

Under the new contract, Hauck’s base salary, car allowance, retention incentive and pay for appearances at UM Athletics and Grizzly Scholarship Association events total $276,000 for the first year. He could earn another $174,000 in bonuses based on season ticket sales, academic performance, wins, playoff wins and awards, including a $50,000 bonus if the Grizzlies win the FCS national championship.