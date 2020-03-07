Montana teenager, 14, pleads not guilty to killing his 12-year-old nephew

A 14-year-old Montana teenager has pleaded not guilty to beating his 12-year-old nephew to death after videos emerged of him and his grandparents physically abusing and starving the child.

The young suspect, identified as James Sasser III by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, appeared via video Thursday in Gallatin County District Court.

Sasser III’s has denied committing felony deliberate homicide in the February 3 death of James ‘Alex’ Hurley.

Hurley reportedly died from head trauma after Sasser III, who is six-feet-tall and weighs 300 pounds, got into a ‘bad fight’ with the boy when he found him standing over their grandmother with a knife, the suspect claims.

Sasser III admitted to kicking Hurley’s head several times in the 24 to 36 hours before his death.

The boys’ grandparents, 47-year-old James Sasser Jr. and 48-year-old Patricia Batts, are also charged with deliberate homicide in Hurley’s death.

Batts was specifically charged with criminal child endangerment, aggravated kidnapping and strangulation of a partner or family member. She could get the death penalty if convicted.

They both appeared in court last month where bail was set at $500,000 for Sasser Jr. and $750,000 for Batts.

Family acquaintance Gage Roush, 18, was also arrested last month and charged with felony assault on a minor in relation to Hurley’s death.

Court records said Hurley was living with the grandparents, two uncles and an aunt in West Yellowstone for around two years before he was killed, The Post reports.

The abuse allegedly began when his father died about two years ago following an ATV accident that left him paralyzed.

But video evidence unearthed by investigators show the grandparents also regularly abused Hurley, in addition to Sasser III and Roush.

Footage reportedly showed the grandparents and Sasser III ‘hitting him with a wooden paddle, strangling him and locking up food.’

In some of the footage, Batts is seen strangling and hitting the boy, prosecutors said.

The family have reportedly admitted to physically abusing the boy, but claim the boy was problematic and violent. The videos were reportedly evidence for when they took him to ‘get help’ from mental health officials.

The accused told detectives that Hurley had tried to hurt himself and others on several occasions and he had complained of hearing voices telling him to kill people.

They said that the uncle had made a paddle out of wood and he and Batts would use it to punish the young boy, according to court documents.

Batts told investigators that she would force Hurley to do jumping jacks or sit against the wall if he didn’t complete his homework.

She also made him stand partially undressed in front of fans while squirting water on him, court records said.

‘That’s what they do with cats, right?’ Batts allegedly said.

Batts also admitted to allowing Sasser III to punish Hurley when she wasn’t home. She told authorities she doesn’t know how her grandson died and doesn’t feel responsible for his death.

Additionally, a neighbor said Batts, Sasser III and an unnamed 18-year-old aunt beat Hurley after he tried to run away in December, documents said.

The victim and his uncle allegedly fought often but a fight on January 27 was ‘worse’.

Detectives said Batts described the fight after Sasser III allegedly saw Hurley with a knife as a ‘blood bath’.

Batts said Hurley slept on the floor in the living room on February 2 and was mumbling and moaning throughout the night before she reported finding him dead the next morning.

Nobody sought medical help for the victim. The autopsy found the Hurley had bruising all over his body and died from trauma to the head.

Sasser Jr. told investigators that he considered Batts’ punishments for Hurley egregious and he planned on divorcing him wife to raise the family’s children alone.

Batts, Sasser Jr. and Roush have not entered pleas yet.