Montenegro reports first death from coronavirus

PODGORICA, Montenegro

Western Balkan country Montenegro on Monday reported its first death from the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

A 65-year-old male patient with preexisting lung disease died in coastal Herceg Novi province, said Jevto Erakovic, the head of the Clinical Center of Montenegro.

A total of 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the country.

