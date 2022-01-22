Months after a shooting in Cumberland County, a couple has been charged with attempted murder.

Months after a shooting in Cumberland County, a couple has been charged with attempted homicide.

A man and woman have been arrested on charges of attempting to murder someone on a Cumberland County street last year by local, state, and federal authorities.

Tasha Romano and Jeremy Rohrer are accused of committing a felony in October.

Carlisle police reported a total of 13 attempted homicides on Friday.

The victim was sitting in a car near the first block of West Locust Avenue when Rohrer and Romano opened fire around 11:44 p.m., according to police.

According to police, the vehicle was hit multiple times, including in the area where the victim was sitting, but no one was injured.

According to police, Rohrer is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Romano is charged as an accomplice to the crimes.

It’s unclear whether Rohrer and Romano knew the intended victim or what their motivation was.

With the help of Pennsylvania State Police, Hampden Township police, and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Rohrer and Romano were apprehended earlier this month.

