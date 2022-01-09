MONTHS before the Covid outbreak officially began, Western troops in Wuhan became ill, fueling lab leak suspicions.

WESTERN troops are said to have contracted an unknown illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan, just before the Covid outbreak began.

Scores of athletes became ill while attending the games in pandemic ground zero in China, fueling theories that the virus leaked from a nearby lab.

Foreign competitors found the normally bustling city of 11 million people “like a ghost town” when they visited in October, according to the whistleblowing Canadian, who could not be named because he was still in the forces.

However, according to the Chinese Communist regime, the first confirmed case did not occur until December.

The Canadian team was said to be so sick with the mystery illness that a quarantine section was set up on their military flight back home.

According to the officer, a military-appointed doctor later stated that he almost certainly caught Covid and demanded an investigation into the matter.

“I’m absolutely certain the virus was present in Wuhan when we were there,” he told the Mail.

“The scientific community and intelligence experts bear the burden of proof, not athletes.”

“I accept I am not a scientist, and it may not be Covid,” he continued, “but why does everyone appear so hesitant to investigate properly?”

“It feels like we were at Ground Zero of this pandemic, which has had such an impact on everyone’s life, with millions of deaths and economies shutting down, so why not do our homework?”

Is it possible that the facts are simply too much to bear?”

The officer’s claims have fueled suspicions that the Chinese government hid the outbreak, giving the rest of the world little time to react and stop it from spreading.

At least 5.5 million people have died as a result of the pandemic, with 150,000 people dying in the UK just yesterday.

The first confirmed case, according to the Communist regime in Beijing, occurred on December 8, three weeks before the World Health Organization (WHO) was alerted by Taiwanese sources.

China has refused to cooperate with a comprehensive investigation into the source of the deadly virus.

As scientists, researchers, and governments search for answers, evidence of a lab leak has accumulated over the last year.

Covid could have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China due to an infected researcher, improper waste disposal, or potential security breaches, according to dozens of scientists.

The high-security facility that specializes in coronaviruses has been in the spotlight as speculation mounts about whether Covid…

