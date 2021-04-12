Montreal rioters smash windows to protest 8 pm curfew

TRENTON, Canada

The mayor of Montreal called it “completely unacceptable” Monday after rioters protesting a new curfew smashed storefront windows and set garbage containers in the city of Canada’s Quebec on fire Sunday evening.

“Fatigue linked to our fight against COVID-19 does not in any way justify the destruction of public property and failure to respect the rules,” Mayor Valerie Plante tweeted.

“We must remain united and stick together.”

The riot in the Notre Dame area broke out to protest an 8 p.m. curfew that took effect Sunday. Police disbursed hundreds with tear gas and handed out 107 tickets for violations of public health measures.

Many rioters were not wearing a mask.