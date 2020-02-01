‘Monumentally stupid’ Commonwealth Bank lawyer, 34, cries in court

A Sydney lawyer has wept as his own barrister chastised him as being ‘monumentally stupid’ for igniting a blaze by throwing a firework into bushland at an inner-city park.

Christopher Sun, 34, was set to be freed from prison after receiving bail in the Supreme Court on Thursday. He faces a string of charges relating to the incident at St Peters on November 10 last year.

The court heard that in the lead-up Sun had undertaken a course on fireworks which involved learning about fire risks and safety precautions.

‘As someone who just completed a course and having been explained the importance of that and to go and light fireworks in a park it’s reckless, idiotic,’ crown prosecutor Scott Jaeger said.

Defence barrister Joanne Gallagher replied: ‘I’m happy to say that that’s conceded. It’s the height of stupidity.’

Justice Robert Allan Hulme granted Sun’s bail application after he spent the past two months, including Christmas, in jail.

‘Why would you do such a thing with the dry conditions that have been prevailing for all too long?’ Justice Hulme said.

The Commonwealth Bank lawyer was supported in court by a throng of colleagues, friends and family and he was described as an otherwise upstanding member of society and having a clean criminal record.

Sun, wearing prison-issued greens and appearing via audio-visual link from jail, dabbed his eyes and became tearful as details of the incident at Sydney Park were heard.

It’s alleged that about 9.45pm he lit a firework, which he had illegally purchased a week earlier, and then threw it over a fence into bushland, igniting a small blaze.

It happened at a time when the state was in the grips of a bushfire crisis and just two days before the NSW government declared a State of Emergency due to catastrophic fire conditions.

Sun ran off as bystanders stomped out the blaze before he returned a short time later with water.

‘He’s a pro-social, law-abiding young man and the likelihood of doing something as monumentally stupid as this again is almost nil,’ Ms Gallagher said.

Sun was granted strict bail including that he live with his parents and not possess fireworks. He will reappear in court on February 28.