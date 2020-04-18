Moody’s cuts Mexico and Pemex ratings

Moody’s Investors Service reduced the qualification of the sovereign debt of Mexico long-term currency, from A3 to Baa1, the outlook kept it negative. Likewise, the rating agency cut the note of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) from Baa3 to Ba2.

In a document, the agency noted that the main elements that led to the reduction in the qualification they are related to Mexico’s medium-term economic growth prospects that have weakened materially.

He indicated that the measures announced so far to address the effects of the coronavirus “are not comprehensive, neither in scope nor in magnitude, representing less than 1% of GDP”, reason why he considered that the response of the Mexican government “is only helping to mitigate in a reduced way the severity of the crash. “

In addition, he warned about the continued deterioration of the financial and operational operations of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), whose position is eroding the fiscal strength of the federal government, which is already pressured by slower income growth, due to a weaker economy, to which is added a policy and weak institutional capacity.

However, Moody’s indicated that the Baa1 credit level considers the large and diversified economy of the country, the lack of large macroeconomic imbalances and its fiscal strength, as well as a healthy financial system and the establishment of a sound monetary policy.

However, the negative outlook reflects, he pointed out, the risk that the economic and fiscal strength will deteriorate beyond that captured in a Baa1 rating, due to uncertainties related to the direction of the policy in the medium term and the response of policies that have been insufficient to address effectively both the country’s economic challenges, as well as the financial continuity and operating problems of Pemex.

“Economic policy decisions and messages found under the current administration have fundamentally affected the business climate and will probably continue to impact private investment in the coming years, as well as the growth prospect in the medium term,” he said.

He warned that the coronavirus will cause “a major disruption to the economy“Therefore, it expects a deep economic contraction in the second quarter of this year, due to the disruption of distribution channels, a drop in external demand from the United States and the impact on domestic demand due to social distancing measures. associated with quarantine.

Pemex downgraded due to cut in Mexico note: Moody’s

The cut in Pemex’s rating, which went from Baa3 to Ba2, with a negative outlook, occurred due to the downgrade in the note from Mexico, given the importance of financial strength and the support of the government in evaluating the credit risk of the oil, the agency explained.

Pemex analyst at Moody’s, Nymia Almeida, indicated that the drop considers her expectation that in a long period there will be a negative cash flow and the need for external financing, despite the company’s efforts to adjust costs and investments at low oil prices.

In a document, the agency noted that the credit note reflects the company’s high vulnerability to low commodity prices, given its fragile liquidity, as well as its position and excessive debt burden.

He explained that between mid-2019 and early 2020, the company was able to stabilize oil production and refinance debt; however, Pemex’s cash flow generation and credit metrics will remain weak for the foreseeable future, as the company grapples with the low oil prices, high debt maturities and low investment in exploration and production in favor of an expansion of its refining business, which has generated losses for several years.

Furthermore, the rapid and increasing spread of coronavirus outbreak, which is worsening the world economic outlook, falling oil prices and falling asset prices, are creating a severe and extensive credit shock in many sectors, regions and markets.

GGA