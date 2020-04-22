Moody’s expects Egypt’s economic growth at 4.4 pct in 2019-2020 fiscal year

CAIRO, April 21 (Xinhua) — Moody’s Investors Service predicted on Tuesday that the Egyptian economy will grow by 4.4 percent in the 2019-2020 fiscal year ending in June.

“The economic reform measures implemented by the Egyptian government have increased the growth rates despite the coronavirus impact,” Moody’s said in a statement.

The reforms adopted since 2016 have led to fewer risks to the nation’s economy and its various social classes, according to the statement.

It explained that those reforms, which included devaluation of the local currency, introduction of value-added tax as well as fuel and energy subsidy cuts, have helped the economy achieve an average growth rate of 5.4 percent during the past two years.

The statement expected the inflation rate in Egypt to reach 8.5 percent by the end of June.

It also predicted the economic growth rate of the North African country at 2.7 percent during the 2020-2021 fiscal year if the COVID-19 continues to disrupt the tourism sector, investments and commercial activities. Enditem