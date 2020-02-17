Moody’s keeps Ireland’s rating unchanged at A2

DUBLIN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Rating agency Moody’s has kept the Irish government’s long-term issuer rating unchanged at A2, local media RTE reported on Saturday.

The report quoted Moody’s as saying that high wealth levels in Ireland and its rapid economic growth are the key factors behind its decision to leave the country’s rating unchanged.

While Moody’s says the Irish economic outlook remains stable, it has also highlighted several risks facing the country’s economy, including reliance on multinational corporations, changes to global corporation tax regime and Brexit, said the report.

On Brexit, Moody’s said: “Although not likely, a no-trade deal Brexit at the end of the transition period this year is the largest single risk to Ireland’s economic outlook, given strong trade and supply chain links” between Britain and Ireland.

Supply chains between the two economies are deeply integrated and would therefore face heavy disruption under a no-deal scenario at the end of the transition period, which is scheduled for the end of this year, Moody’s said.