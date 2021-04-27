Morata saves Juve, Inter closer to Scudetto

ROME, April 25 (Xinhua) — Alvaro Morata’s spectacular goal canceled out Dusan Vlahovic’s penalty, helping Juve snatch one point against Fiorentina on Sunday, while Inter Milan moved closer to the Scudetto after a 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona with Matteo Darmian’s winner.

Juve made the trip to Artemio Franchi stadium without Federico Chiesa and Merih Demiral, while the Viola’s Giacomo Bonaventura sat out a ban.

The home side had a more aggressive start as Erick Pulgar’s strike outside the box took a deflection off Leonardo Bonucci and bounced off the woodwork.

Fiorentina took the lead in the 29th minute, as the referee awarded it a penalty for Adrien Rabiot’s handball, Vlahovic converted it with a Panenka-style.

Juve made a double-substitute after the break by introducing Morata and Dejan Kulusevski, it made an impact just seconds into the game as Morata sprinted down the right and turned a defender before curling it into the net from a tight angle.

The Bianconeri started to lay siege as time wore on but failed to find a breakthrough.

Juve now ranks third with 66 points but risks dropping out of the top four.

Inter ended its two consecutive draws with a slender victory. In Saturday’s game, the Nerazzurri earned a series of chances but couldn’t break Verona until the 75th minute that Achraf Hakimi’s pass found substitute Darmian who finished with a daisy cutter. It was a coincidence that a fortnight ago, Inter squeezed Cagliari with the same scoreline, thanks to the duo’s combination.

Inter now has an 11-point advantage over Atalanta who temporarily moved to the second-place after a comfortable 5-0 victory over Bologna.

Also on Saturday, Roma suffered a three-game winless run after a 3-2 away defeat to Cagliari while Udinese beat Benevento 4-2. Enditem